Gender Violence Prevention training set for secondary schools

Gender Based Violence Prevention training is to begin in secondary schools in Ireland.

The initiative, delivered by the Men’s Development Network, will support schools to end School-Related Gender-Based Violence.

Five schools have been selected in Wicklow, Louth and Dublin to begin the training with plans to introduce it to more second level schools in the future.

A training event for teachers and schools in the selected second level institutions will takes place over the next two days.

The training has been described as a "transformative training event, tailored specifically for secondary school principals, teachers and staff to support gender violence prevention".

The training, open to all schools, is being delivered by the Men’s Development Network.

According to the charity, they're leading Ireland’s response to the global White Ribbon campaign – a male-led movement aimed at preventing gender-based violence through education, advocacy and community engagement by challenging and changing the norms, behaviours and attitudes that perpetuate violence against women and girls.

Taking place September 20th and September 21st the training event is the first of its kind for Ireland and is designed to equip participants with the tools and strategies necessary to prevent and respond to School-Related Gender-Based Violence (SRGBV).

In a statment, the organisation says "by embracing new practices and leadership techniques, schools will learn how to foster safe and inclusive environments that encourage young men and girls to be allies and supportive of each other".

Commenting on the training, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, said, “Prevention is the most powerful tool we have in the fight against gender-based violence. This is reflected in Zero Tolerance, our Third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-based Violence. We will only achieve real change through a society-wide effort, and I believe this school-based training programme from Men’s Development Network is an important step in engaging men and boys as part of the solution.

"It works, of course, by raising awareness. But it also works because equipping our young people with the knowledge, empathy, and respect to challenge harmful behaviours helps shape a culture of accountability, equality and respect. This helps our young people understand that they are not just bystanders but active participants in creating a culture where this behaviour is not tolerated - a culture of zero tolerance.”

A cornerstone of the training will be the attendance of Jackson Katz, Ph.D., a globally renowned educator, author and social theorist based in Boston. Dr Katz is the co-founder of the Mentors in Violence Prevention programme, on which this practical training is based, and a key architect of the “bystander” approach, now widely adopted in preventing sexual assault and relationship abuse.

Dr Katz will be joined by La Shonda Coleman, LICSW, an award-winning educator and leading figure in trauma recovery and wellness education.

Explaining the “bystander approach”, Dr Katz said, “A bystander is defined as anybody who is not a perpetrator or a victim in a given situation - friends, teammates, colleagues, coworkers, family members, those of us who are not directly involved in abuse. How do we speak up? How do we challenge our friends? How do we not remain silent in the face of abuse? The goal is to get people who are not abusive to challenge people who are, then and only then will we see a radical diminution of the abuse and tragedy dealt with daily around the world.

"It’s impressive that Ireland’s Department of Justice recognises that encouraging leadership across all facets of society is the key to change and transformation for future generations. La Shonda and I look forward to sharing our insights with educational leaders here. Informed and inspired leadership by educational administrators, faculty, and staff is a critical component of society-wide efforts to prevent gender-based violence in all of its forms.”

The Men’s Development Network has led the White Ribbon campaign in Ireland since 2010, working in partnership with women’s organisations to urge men to foster greater ally-ship with women.

Reports of domestic abuse against men and women remain at record high in Ireland. In December 2023, the Gardai reported it had received 54,000 domestic abuse complaints in 2023, an increase of 8 per cent compared to the previous year. Women’s Aid also reported an 18 per cent increase in disclosures of domestic abuse in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Since its establishment in 1997, the Men’s Development Network has advocated for the creation of a gender-equal society. Operating a range of programmes, the Waterford-based organisation works on a strengths-based, community development model, to create safer, more inclusive environments.

Sean Cooke, Chief Executive of the Men’s Development Network based in Waterford, said, “Men and boys play a crucial role when it comes to challenging and changing the causes of gender inequality and gender-based violence. Lasting change comes through small steps – steps that can empower us all to lead safer, richer and kinder lives. Our work as leaders of the White Ribbon campaign in Ireland calls on men to step in, step back and step up. We urge men to step in and listen to the women around them – their fears, concerns and ideas whether it’s in the home or the workplace. To step up means rejecting and opposing sexist behaviours and instead act as role models for impressionable young people. It’s also important that men step back and acknowledge we should work collaboratively to become better allies in the quest for gender equality.”

