Independent senator Gerard Craughwell has withdrawn from the presidential election race.

The move comes after a series of potential candidates put their names forward in recent days.

“To ensure that there would be a presidential election in 2018, I put myself forward as a potential candidate,” Mr Craughwell said in a statement.

“In doing so I opened up what has been the first serious national conversation on the presidential nomination and election process.

“I welcomed the announcements last week that Sinn Féin is putting forward a candidate and that Fianna Fáil Councillors will be free to nominate independent candidates for the presidential election.

“As many potential candidates have indicated their intention to seek a nomination and mount a campaign, I am now satisfied that I have achieved the objective that I set out last August.

“In particular I am delighted that as the direct representatives of every community in Ireland, City and County Councillors, will have a strong and vital say in who our next President will be.

“I would like to thank all those who encouraged me personally and who supported my campaign for an open and democratic election.

“I will now stand aside and take no further part in the process other than to wish each and every candidate every success in their campaign.”

