Gino D'Acampo denies allegations of inappropriate behaviour on set

TV chef Gino D'Acampo has denied dozens of allegations of inappropriate and intimidating behaviour on the sets of TV shows he has appeared on.

D'Acampo's actions were described as being "unacceptable", "distressing" and "horrendous", according to an ITV News investigation.

Anonymous women who spoke to the news broadcaster also accused D'Acampo of aggressive behaviour and making highly sexualised remarks.

In a statement to ITV News, D'Acampo has said he "firmly" denies the allegations and "would not do anything that I thought would upset or distress anyone".

The TV chef is best known as a resident chef on ITV's This Morning, for his win on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, and his TV show Gordon, Gino & Fred.

Reporting by Laura Donnelly & Beat News

