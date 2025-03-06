Girl (11) dies after being stuck by car in Derry

An 11-year-old girl has died after being struck by a car in County Derry.

It happened after she got off a school bus on the Hillhead Road in Castledawson yesterday afternoon at around 4pm.

The road has since reopened as police in the North continue to investigate.

The PSNI is asking anyone who may have video footage of the incident to not post it on social media, and instead send it to investigating officers.

Inspector Adair said: “There was a large number of people in the vicinity at the time who may have recorded video footage of the scene.

"I would ask anyone with footage not to share it on social media, but instead forward it to police through the Major Incident Public Portal. This footage will be of great assistance to officers investigating the collision.

“The Hillhead Road has reopened following this serious collision and our investigation continues. Anyone with any information, dash-cam footage or images taken at the scene can also call on 101, quoting reference number 1038."

