Girl, 15, goes missing from her home in Dublin

21 August 2018

A 15-year-old girl has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Elaine Sweeney has been missing since Sunday when she was last seen on Jervis St in Dublin at around 3.30pm.

Elaine is described as being five foot two inches tall, with a slight build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing stonewashed jeans, a red top and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store St Garda Station on 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

