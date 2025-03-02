Girl (4) dies in house fire and suspected arson attack in Manchester

An investigation is ongoing and an arrest has been made after a four-year-old girl died following a house fire in Manchester.

At around 12.35pm today (2 March 2025), emergency services responded to a fire at a property on Gateshead Close, Manchester.

Crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire and bring out a four-year-old girl, who had suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of all those involved, the girl died from her injuries in hospital a short time after.

Advertisement

A woman, aged 44, has been arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life. She is known to the child and there is no wider threat to the community.

A scene remains in place around Gateshead Close as specialist officers continue to investigate the full circumstances.

Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Whalley, from our Major Incident Team, said: “This awful incident has seen the tragic death of a young girl, and I would like to send my condolences to her friends and family. Numerous emergency services attended the scene and all did their utmost best to save her.

“A woman has been arrested and I can confirm that she is known to the child. There is no wider threat to the community and no one else is currently being sought in connection with the investigation.

Advertisement

“These tragic incidents will of course naturally cause concern, but I want to reassure the public that we are fully investigating all circumstances of the fire, and will leave no stone unturned as we carry out this work."

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.