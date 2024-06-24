Girl allegedly attacked by golden retriever dog settles claim for €115,000

A five-year-old girl who a golden retriever dog allegedly attacked has settled her High Court action for €115,000.

Mia Kate Nolan was walking near her home in Co Galway with her mother when the dog allegedly came from behind and clamped his jaws on the little girl’s head, knocked her over, and shook her.

It was claimed that the dog kept the child on the ground face down as her mother kicked and hit it to make it release its grip.

Mia, who was 19 months old at the time, was brought to Portiuncula University Hospital in Galway before being transferred to a Dublin hospital where she had surgery for the repair of multiple scalp lacerations.

Advertisement

She was in hospital for five days.

Mia Kate Nolan, of Kilclooney, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, had through her mother, Leslie Nolan, sued the dog owners, Declan and Ann O’Grady, also of Kilclooney, Ballinasloe, as a result of the incident four years ago.

It was claimed that the dog owned by the O’Gradys attacked and bit the child and there was an alleged failure to properly control or restrain the dog in circumstances in which the owners knew or ought to have known that the dog could attack or bite people.

It was further claimed there was a failure in the circumstances to have in place any or any appropriate and proper system of warning people walking near their land or house that the dog was a threat.

Advertisement

There was also an alleged failure in the circumstances to muzzle the dog and an alleged failure to properly instruct or train the dog to minimise the risk of him attacking people in the way which was complained about.

It was also claimed the owners knew or ought to have known that the presence of people walking nearby would in all likelihood provoke or excite the dog and result in the dog attacking or biting.

There was an alleged failure to properly assess the risk posed by the dog and in particular to those walking near the land and premises.

The little girl was left with scars on her scalp and upper neck at the back, but a plastic surgeon reported that all scars had matured, and no further surgery would be required.

Advertisement

Ms Justice Nuala Jackson approved the settlement.

High Court reporters

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.