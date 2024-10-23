Girl injured in Parnell Square attack working to communicate through a computer

A young girl who was seriously injured in the Parnell Square attack is continuing to improve and is using a computer to communicate.

In an update on a go fund me page, her family says she has more control of her neck movements and can lift her head more without assistance.

The then five year-old was one of three children who were attacked in Dublin on November 23rd last year.

The statement read: "We have had family over from far away and they were so impressed with how much she has improved. She has been more in control of her neck movements.

Advertisement

"She can lift her head more and more without assistance. She can move her arms up purposefully, and grasping objects with full intent.

"She is working on her ability to communicate through a computer programme, and is getting faster at it.

"She is so loving. She can be having a rough day, but will still smile when people walk into the room.

"She loves pretending to hide. She gets a good laugh out of it.

Advertisement

"Almost a year in. Time has flown, and we have come so far. We still have so much to accomplish."

The GoFundMe page set up in the aftermath of the attack, called Barróg do Chailín Beag (A Hug For A Little Girl) has so far raised over €114,000.

The girl was one of three children injured outside Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square East, on the afternoon of November 23rd, 2023. The two other children, aged five and six, were discharged from hospital in the days after the attack.

A woman in her 30s who was caring for the children at the time also sustained multiple stab wounds after using her body as a shield in a bid to protect the children. While she was in a critical condition in hospital for weeks, she is now recovering.

Advertisement

Riad Bouchaker (50), of no fixed abode, has been charged with the attempted murder of three children and with causing serious harm to a care worker on Parnell Square.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.