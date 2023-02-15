Global sandwich franchise explores sale of business

A global food franchise is considering selling-up amid rising market costs.

Subway is exploring the possible sale of the business, that could value it at around 9.3 billion euro.

The sandwich chain has almost 37,000 franchise-run locations in more than 100 countries.

The American multinational fast food restaurant franchise is well known for their sandwiches (subs), wraps, salads and drinks.

Subway are not the first to consider such a move following one of the most difficult years in rising costs around the world.

Companies around the world have faced rising costs in recent months, and Subway has the added challenge of increased competition.

According to CNN business, if sold, it would be one of the biggest deals in the fast food industry since Inspire Brands bought Dunkin’ for $11.3 billion in October 2020.