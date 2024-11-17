GoFundMe set up to help find missing Galway swimmer nears €200k

A GoFundMe that was set up to help find missing Galway swimmer, Máire Ní Fhátharta is approaching its €200k target.

The 32-year-old was reported missing last Tuesday morning, after going for a swim at Silverstrand in Galway.

The body of another swimmer was found in the water at Rusheen Bay a few hours after he was reported missing after going for his daily swim on the same day.

74-year-old songwriter Johnny Duhan's funeral took place in Galway yesterday.

Gardaí believes dense fog in the area may have been a factor in the double tragedy.

Hundreds of volunteers along with the Coast Guard Service, Civil Defence teams, and the RNLI continue their search on day six for missing Máire.

A GoFundMe was set up to aid the search operation with a target of €200k which has now reached over €194,440 (correct at the time of publication).

The fundraising reads:

"Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers, this GoFundMe is to Bring Máire Home.

We are reaching out to you today with heavy hearts, seeking support.

"This GoFundMe is to aid the search operation that is currently under way for Máire.

We want to assist the current volunteers that are on the water and on foot by doing as much as we can to help cover costs such as fuel for boats, search equipment, etc.

"Any excess funds that are received will be donated to voluntary organisations that have been assisting us in this search.

"The current circumstances have shown an overwhelming sense of community and we can’t find the words to begin to thank everyone for their efforts so far. We want to do all we can to help to continue the search with the funds raised from this GoFundMe.

"Your kindness and support mean the world to us, and we are deeply grateful for anything you can give.

"Please share this with your friends and family, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity up to this point.

"All of your efforts have not gone unnoticed and we plead that you help us, the services and volunteers involved to keep going until we Bring Máire Home.

"Tá muid thar a bheith buíoch as an gcúnamh agus tacaíocht ar fad atá tugtha dúinn go dtí seo.

Ní neart go cur le chéile."

