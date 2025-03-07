Government confirm end to one-off energy credit payments

One-off energy credits will not be paid in the future.

Both the Public Expenditure Minister and the Finance Minister confirmed the cost-of-living payments aren't planned, despite energy costs being much higher than they were in 2020.

Each issuance of the credits costs the state around €400m.

Speaking in the Dáil, Waterford Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane criticised the move and said families are already struggling immensely.

Advertisement

"How on earth are people supposed to afford the increases that are coming down the tracks.

"The government needs to answer that question because there are struggling families the length and breadth of this country in despair and they don't have the answer, and they certainly don't have the means to pay for more increases, Deputy Cullinane said.

In response to the move, Michelle Murphy from Social Justice Ireland, said the Government needs to target payments.

"In the forthcoming budget they [the government] do need to look at those households that are in energy poverty and who are in arrears and in poverty and look at how you put in long-term multifaceted supports for those households.

Advertisement

"It means increasing core social welfare rates and extending fuel allowance to households on the working family payment," she said.

Annual bills for gas remain 90% higher and 60% higher for electricity than they were five years ago.

Reporting by Ben Finnegan

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.