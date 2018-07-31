The homelessness crisis is getting worse and the Government’s solutions are not working, according to Father Peter McVerry.

Father McVerry says he has not changed his mind that the Government are “ideologically incapable” of addressing the problem.

There are now just under 10,000 people living in emergency accommodation in Ireland.

Father McVerry cannot see things changing.

He said: “They will address the private rented shortage at the top level rather than at the bottom level where low-income families have to try find a place in the private rented sector.”

– Digital Desk

