Government to approve two energy credits today

Government to approve two energy credits today
Energy bill on phone and a wad of cash, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
The Dáil will approve two energy credits today, which will reduce people's bills by €250.

As announced in Budget 2025, all domestic electricity customers will get €250 off their electricity bills.

The Electricity Account Credit will be paid in two installments.

The first payment will be made before the end of 2024, the second will be made in the new year.

The reduced 9% VAT rate for gas and electricity will be extended until 30 April 2025.

The first credit of €125 euro will become available to customers after the 1st of November, while the second will be added to bills in January.

