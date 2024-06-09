Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Government websites hit with cyber attacks

Government websites hit with cyber attacks
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A number of Government websites were targeted in cyber attacks overnight as local and European election vote counting continues.

Pro-Russian hacking groups are believed to be behind the coordinated attack.

The National Cyber Security Centre said the impact from the 'DDoS' attacks was minimal.

A Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack is designed to force a website, computer, or online service offline. This is accomplished by flooding the target with many requests, consuming its capacity and rendering it unable to respond to legitimate requests.

Advertisement

The websites for Irish Rail, Bus Éireann, Transport for Ireland, the Houses of the Oireachtas, the Leap Card, and voter registration portal Voter.ie were all targeted, The Sunday Times reports.

By James Cox & Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Kilkenny are Leinster senior hurling champions for the fifth year in a row

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

Leinster down Ulster to set up URC semi-final against Bulls

 By Beat News
News 3

Woman in her 20s in critical condition after collision with truck in Co Derry

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement