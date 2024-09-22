Government won't go ahead with new 'hate speech' laws

The Justice Minister's decision not to go ahead with new hate speech laws is being described as "a positive step".

Helen McEntee will propose amendments, to remove provisions of incitement to violence of hatred.

Instead, the new hate crime Bill will give higher prison sentences if a crime is motivated by hatred.

Aontú says there was no demand for this legislation, which Helen McEntee has rowed back on.

Its Leader Peadar Tóibín says there was no support for the Government's original plan to tackle hate speech.

"The government I think were looking to have an authoritarian bill which was trying to push back against that free discourse of views.

"I think the government realise that there is no appetite on the ground for this at all - and that they need to start focusing on the bread and butter issues," he said.

