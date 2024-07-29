Play Button
Detector dog Grace does it again as contraband worth over €181,000 seized

Dayna Kearney
With the assistance of detector dog Grace, Revenue has seized contraband worth over €181,000 in Dublin.

Over the last week Revenue officers examining parcels at a premises in Dublin seized over 3 kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €61,000.

Various quantities of other illegal drugs, with an estimated combined value of €23,000, were also seized as a result of risk profiling.

The illegal drugs were discovered in parcels originating from the USA, the United Kingdom, India, Canada, Spain, and Thailand.

The parcels were intended for various addresses nationwide.

A quantity of retail goods, with an estimated value of approximately €97,000, was also seized due to infringements of Intellectual Property Rights.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

 

