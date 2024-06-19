Green Party leader: Roderic O'Gorman announces candidacy as Pippa Hackett gets early backing

Minister for Children and Integration Roderic O’Gorman has announced he will run to become the next leader of the Green Party, with support also growing for Senator Pippa Hackett.

Eamon Ryan announced he was stepping down on Tuesday, with deputy leader Catherine Martin confirming shortly afterwards that she would not be vying to replace him.

In a social media post on X addressed to party members, Mr O’Gorman said: “Today, I ask for your nominations to stand as a candidate in the leadership election that now arises.

Advertisement

I’m announcing my candidacy for leadership of the Green Party/Comhaontas Glas. I am running for leader, after 24 years of Green Party membership, to build a party that can win across this country, and deliver on our ambitions. I'm asking for your support at:… pic.twitter.com/qSWcTxFGVB — Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) June 19, 2024

Advertisement

“I’ve been active in this party for a long time, a member for 24 years, I’ve served eight years as party chair and fought in ten elections.

“In all that time, two beliefs have always stayed with me. Firstly, we must have a strong Green Party in Ireland to put the environment at the centre of public discussion and of political decision-making.

“No other party prioritises attention on climate breakdown and nature loss like the Green Party.

“No other party has brought these issues to the heart of Government.

Advertisement

“Secondly, the party will only build political strength if voters know that we can deliver change across all of the issues that are important to people.”

Green TDs Patrick Costello, Malcolm Noonan and Marc O Cathasaigh have backed Mr O’Gorman in the leadership contest, while Brian Leddin has said he will back Ms Hackett, who is yet to declare.

Mr Costello told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne that he would be backing Mr O’Gorman as he had experience running election campaigns.

“He's previously been chair and in our party the chair has a special position in terms of managing elections and understanding elections. So I think we have a tough election ahead of us, and I think we need someone with that experience.”

Limerick TD Brian Leddin told the same programme that he believed the Green Party had the best chance to win seats with Ms Hackett as leader.

“I think as a party, we have to dispel the narrative that we are Dublin centric. And if we go and elect another leader from Dublin, all of the leaders of the Green Party would have been Dublin based.”

Senator Pippa Hackett. Photo: PA

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly said she will support Ms Hackett in the leadership race as she was “the only one from outside Dublin.”

Speaking on Virgin Media on Wednesday morning, Senator O’Reilly said it was essential that there be a “rebalancing” of the party.

“Because I think what we have seen as people speak about the Green Party is that we don't understand what it's like to live outside Dublin and that's not correct, but we have to address that, really meet people's concerns where they are.”

Minister of State Ossian Smyth also said he would be supporting Ms Hackett and that there will not be a “coronation” of the next leader.

Mr Smyth told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that he would put himself forward for the position of deputy leader of the party.

“I hope I'm a future leader, but I'm not going to run this time,” he said.

What a legacy @EamonRyan has left. Thank you Eamon for all you have done. The end of one era for the Green Party but as ever, a new one will follow. My statement below. pic.twitter.com/9gNxHDFkBF — Pippa Hackett (@pippa_hackett) June 18, 2024

The Dún Laoghaire TD said he agreed there needed to be a “Green reset” and that there needed to be a “big change” for the party.

“There's this narrative that the Green Party is in opposition to rural Ireland and it's not true. And we need to counter that very clearly.”

The Green Party is one of the three Government coalition partners, and suffered a poor performance at the local and European elections earlier this month, which saw the Greens lose both of their MEPs.

The decision by Mr Ryan to stand down comes amid speculation of a potential early election in the autumn.

Mr Ryan, who has led the party since 2011, said during a press conference on Tuesday that it was an “honour” to serve.

The 60-year-old will remain as Minister for Environment and Transport, and said he believes the current Government can “go the full term”.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Photo: Evan Treacy/PA

Speaking outside Leinster House, he said: “I’ve spent the last 30 years either running for or holding public office.

“It’s been an absolute privilege, and I want to thank the electorate who voted for me on eight different occasions over those years, giving me the opportunity to serve our city and our country to the best of my ability.

“I’m stepping down to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders, confident in the strength and values I’ve seen built up in our party over all these years.

“I will continue as party leader and in my ministerial roles until a new leader is appointed, and look forward to fulfilling whatever role a new leader assigns me for the remaining terms of this Government.”

In a statement, Ms Martin said: “At this point in time, I will not be putting myself forward for the leadership contest.

“I will also step back as deputy leader. I look forward to supporting the new leadership of the party.

“We are fortunate to have such an extremely talented party membership.”

The Green Party’s Grace O’Sullivan and Ciarán Cuffe missed out on a return to Brussels in the recent European election, and the party lost half its seats on local councils.

The other Government parties, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, had positive elections, while the results of main opposition party Sinn Féin fell below expectations.

The results fuelled speculation that the Government may look to call a general election earlier than the current projected timeline of spring 2025.

Mr Ryan is the second Coalition leader to resign this year.

In April, Leo Varadkar stepped down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.

His announcement came after a turbulent number of weeks for the Coalition Government.