Group wants Social Responsibility levy imposed on off-licences to combat alcohol consumption

It is one of a number of measures it is seeking in its Pre-budget submission.

The group says imposing a Social Responsibility levy would fund efforts to curb rising levels of alcohol consumption.

Head of Communications and Advocacy with Alcohol Action Ireland, Eunan McKinney, outlines two measures they would like to get up and running.

Mr McKinney said: “One is in relation to the level of young people who are starting to drink too early, every year we have 60,000 children starting drinking.

“We want to put in measures that would try to curb and delay that.

“Secondly, we want to try and put in measures that would put additional funding into community-based alcohol treatment programmes.”

