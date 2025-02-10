Play Button
Hamas says scheduled release of Israeli hostages 'postponed until further notice'

(AP Photo/Abed Hajjar). 25 January 2025
Dayna Kearney
Hamas' armed wing says it will delay the next Israeli hostage release, planned for Saturday, 'until further notice.'

It claims obligations on returning displaced civilians, and the provision of aid to Gaza, have been broken.

Israel - who've been freeing Palestinian prisoners in return - have accused Hamas of violating the ceasefire deal.

Tonight's development comes as Donald Trump reiterates to Fox News, that Palestinians 'wouldn't' have the right to return to Gaza, under his plans to 'own' it.

Keep up to date with all the latest entertainment news on our website, Beat102103.com. 

