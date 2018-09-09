The women and families affected by the Cervical Check crisis will be formally briefed on the Scally report, before it is published.

That is the promise from Health Minister Simon Harris, who has confirmed he is meeting the report’s author tomorrow, before bringing it to cabinet on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Kennedy Summer School in New Ross, Co. Wexford, Minister Harris said he is confident lessons can be learned.

“I look forward to having an opportunity to meet Dr Scally, for him to brief me on his report, for him to talk me through his report and most importantly his recommendations, said Minister Harris.

“I’m very clear that the people who should hear about this report before it is published are the women who have been impacted and their families and I know Dr Scally is eager for that to happen.”

