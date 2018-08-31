Labour Leader Brendan Howlin is facing a heave as Tipperary TD Alan Kelly has said he “is not the right man to lead the party”.

Speaking to local radio, Mr Kelly said he concurs with the view of more than a dozen of the party’s councillors who have called for a change in leader.

Mr Kelly has largely kept quiet on Mr Howlin’s position over recent weeks amid such calls, but today has effectively sparked a heave by expressing no confidence in his leader.

Mr Howlin resisted calls to meet with councillors, saying to do so before the party’s think-in next month would be “unreasonable”.

The party has stagnated under Mr Howlin and shown no sign of recovery.

“We need a radical shake-up. We need to change the direction of the party. We need a different vision. We need far more energy,” Mr Kelly said.

The former Environment minister said he would put his own name forward for a leadership contest if a vacancy arose.

Mr Kelly paid tribute to Mr Howlin for representing the party “wonderfully” over the years.

However, he said the party is no longer “connecting with the public”.

He told listeners: “I think Brendan needs to consider what is best for the Labour Party into the future.”

“I certainly believe from a leadership point of view after two and a half years we haven’t been able to turn the ship around.

“We haven’t even looked like we’re turning the ship around.”

Mr Kelly said the candidates being lined up for the next general election “deserve the best crack of the whip” and “that’s not happening at the moment”.

“If the position was vacant I’d put my name forward. I can’t give out my vision of where I believe I would go,” he said.

Mr Howlin had to be convinced to stand for the leadership in 2016 when the party was reduced to just seven TDs.

Mr Kelly had wanted to contest the post but couldn’t gain the necessary support among the other six TDs to get a nomination.

A response from Mr Howlin is awaited.

