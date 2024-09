The Health Minister wants to expand free contraception to include 16-year-olds.

It's currently free for women aged 17 to 35 but Stephen Donnelly wants to lower this.

There's resistance though from the Department of Health given the legal age of consent is 17.

The age of medical independence is 16 and girls can also access abortions at the same age.

