Healthcare workers announce work-to-rule from March 31st

Healthcare workers will conduct a work-to-rule from March 31st.

Notice was served to the HSE this morning in a row over staffing levels.

Forsa and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation voted 90% in favour of industrial action in November.

It's in a row related to the HSE's 'Pay and Number's Strategy', which unions say is leading to unsafe staffing levels.

Notice for industrial action was served by the unions to the HSE and to Section 38 voluntary hospitals this morning.

Members will begin a work-to-rule on Monday March 31st, which will include not working overtime as well as not completing out of hours duties which are requested by management.

The INMO says its members can no longer work in what it calls unsafe conditions.

Forsa says the full list of instructions for its members will be issued to them later today.

Forsa Statement

In a statement by Forsa, it outlines in detail why healthcare workers taking industrial action. It reads: "1000s of vacant posts were ‘decommissioned’ in 2024. With the stroke of a pen, any post vacant on 31 December 2023 was suppressed, despite being needed to provide patient services. This unilateral decision by the CEO of the HSE came after months of a recruitment embargo which had inflated the number of vacancies.

"No plan has been shared with staff on how to fill the now-permanent gaps across services and regions across the country. In fact, information on how many jobs were decommissioned wasn’t (and still hasn’t been) shared.

"Union members had already gone out on industrial action and came back to the table to negotiate when the recruitment embargo was in place for clerical and admin staff. Members negotiated in good faith and this good faith was disregarded by the employer. Protests were held around the country highlighting the staffing problems. Workers raised the alarm continuously.

"But senior management recklessly pushed ahead without listening to the people who provide the services. They have relied for years on staff going above and beyond. They seem to believe that staff would yet again cover the work of 2,3,4 or more people to keep the health service running.

"But there’s nothing left to give."

Reporting by Andrew Lowth & Beat News

