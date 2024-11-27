Healthcare workers from three unions vote for industrial action

Healthcare workers have voted in favour of industrial action over concerns about a 'staffing crisis'.

95.6% of those represented by the INMO, Forsa and Unite, voted in favour of the motion, following a six-week, in-person ballot.

According to The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, over 2-thousand nursing and midwifery posts were left unfilled in 2023.

INMO President Caroline Gourley said: “INMO members have sent a clear message to the Health Service Executive and the Department of Health that nurses and midwives are no longer willing to accept pausing the hiring of much-needed safety critical staff in a weak attempt to balance the books.

“All autonomy has been stripped from directors of nursing and midwifery to recruit additional nurses and midwives, yet they are the ones who are expected to ensure a safe service.

“We cannot wait any longer, patients deserve a properly staffed health service that is not constantly dogged by crisis after crisis.”

Unions have been taking part in a number of lunchtime protests over the past month to highlight the issue.

They'll meet next week to consider next steps.

