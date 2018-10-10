Here are the world's best Irish pubs, according to the Irish Pubs Global Awards

After a search, involving a publically nominated shortlist and a rigorous judging process, pubs across the country picked up gongs for being top of their game, with Dublin, Galway, Meath, and Limerick represented, and Toners Pub on Baggott Street in Dublin coming away with the Irish Pub of the Year award.

In the Global category, there was cause for celebration for Pat Dempsey of Slattery’s Pub in Beggar’s Bush, Dublin, who picked up the overall Best Bar Person honour, while Hyde Bar in Galway was awarded the nod for overall Best Marketing Campaign.

Further afield, there were wins for Irish pubs in all corners of the globe, from Washington to Wellington, Beijing to Brisbane.

Overall winner on the night was Tír na nóg, Madison Square Garden, which was awarded the Global Irish Pub of the Year.

Irish Pubs Global CEO, Colm O’Reilly, said: “First of all, we have to commend the public on their great taste, as the calibre of this year’s shortlist was phenomenal.

“It was a difficult process to decide the ultimate winners in each category, and we’re sure people will have their own opinions, but that’s the beauty of the Irish pub; we all have our favourites for our own unique reasons.”

Here are the winners in each category:

Ireland

Best Irish Whiskey Experience – The Dingle Whiskey Bar, Dublin

Best Cocktail Experience – The Central, Navan

Best Sports Experience – An Pucan, Galway

Best Food Experience – The Laurels, Perrystown

Best Community Pub – John Kavanagh – The Gravediggers, Dublin

Best Chef – Helen Ahern – The Moorings, Dungarvan

Best Bar Person – Pat Dempsey – Slattery’s, Dublin

Best Marketing Campaign – Hyde Bar, Galway

Best Entertainment Experience – Dolans, Limerick

Irish Pub of Year – Toners, Dublin

North America

Best Irish Whiskey Experience – The Celt, Mc Kinney, Texas

Best Cocktail Experience – Rí Rá, Washington DC

Best Sports Experience – The Celtic Cowboy, Great Falls, Montana

Best Food Experience – Egan & Sons, Montclair, New Jersey

Best Community Pub – Paddy Barry’s, Tysons Corner, Virginia

Best Chef – Vincent Francoual – The Liffey, St Paul, Minnesota

Best Bar Person – Lisa Walsh – Tim Finnegan’s, Delray Beach, Florida

Best Marketing Campaign – Hennessy’s, Merida, Mexico

Best Entertainment Experience – The Irish Times, Victoria, Canada

Irish Pub of Year – Tir Na N’Óg, New York City

Europe

Best Irish Whiskey Experience – The Scholars Lounge, Rome

Best Cocktail Experience – WB Yeats, London

Best Sports Experience – O’Casey’s, Den Haag, Netherlands

Best Food Experience – The Cheeky Pup, Almancil, Portugal

Best Community Pub – Irish Pub at the Fleetenkieker, Hamburg, Germany

Best Chef – Paul Mackey – O’Shea’s, Manchester

Best Bar Person – Ruby Butcher – The Star Inn, Bristol

Best Marketing Campaign – Harat’s, Sankt-Petersburg, Russia

Best Entertainment Experience – Dropkick Murphy’s, Edinburgh

Irish Pub of Year – Waxy O’Connor’s, London

Asia, Africa, Middle East & Pacific

Best Irish Whiskey Experience – Scruffy Murphy’s, Bangkok

Best Cocktail Experience – The Irish Embassy, Koh Lanta, Thailand

Best Sports Experience – McGettigan’s, Singapore

Best Food Experience – Murphy’s, Mandurah, Australia

Best Community Pub – Paddy O’Shea’s, Beijing

Best Chef – Anthony Francis – McGettigan’s, Dubai

Best Bar Person – Vanessa Evans – Seumus’ Irish Bar, Picton, New Zealand

Best Marketing Campaign – The D’Arcy Arms, Surfers Paradise, Australia

Best Entertainment Experience – Finn McCool’s, Brisbane, Australia

Irish Pub of Year – The Irish Village, Dubai

Global

Best Irish Whiskey Experience – The Scholars Lounge, Rome

Best Cocktail Experience – Rí Rá, Washington DC

Best Sports Experience – McGettigan’s, Singapore

Best Food Experience – Egan & Sons, Montclair, New Jersey

Best Community Pub – Paddy O’Shea’s, Beijing

Best Chef – The Liffey, St Paul, Minnesota

Best Bar Person – Pat Dempsey – Slatterys, Dublin

Best Marketing Campaign – Hyde Bar, Galway

Best Entertainment Experience – Dropkick Murphy’s, Edinburgh

Irish Pub of Year – Tir Na N’Óg, New York City

