Here's how to tell if you're a grower or a shower

Bodies come in all shapes and sizes-but some seem to get more engorged than others.

Scientists are now revealing a clinically tested method to determine if you are in fact a "grower" or a "shower".

Traditionally, a "grower" is the term given to a person whose penis enlarges much more when erect than when flaccid. A "shower" is a person whose penis size doesn't increase significantly when erect.

In a first-of-its-kind study, doctors have now presented a conclusive model to determine whether a penis can be classed as a grower, a shower, or neither. Urologists based at three hospitals in Madrid conducted ultrasound scans on 225 men in both flaccid and then erect states.

Advertisement

They found that men whose penis increases in size by more than 56% when erect compared to a flaccid state could be considered "growers." Men whose penis size saw an increase of less than 31% were "showers."

Interestingly, the study also found that approximately only a quarter of those with penises were "growers", and another quarter were "showers." Almost half of the people with penises actually fall into a "grey" zone between the two categories.

The study is considered important as it could help to determine surgical decisions for patients and doctors. The head of the research group, Dr Manuel Alonso-Isa said: "It is important to be able to predict if a patient is a grower or a shower as when we see them, they are usually in a flaccid state. If they grow a lot when they get an erection, it might mean they need a different surgical approach compared to someone who doesn't grow much."

Commenting on the study, Professor Maarten Albersen, a urologist at the University of Leuven, Belgium said that the work was important, as "this is a frequent area of concern for our patients and the emphasis should be on normalising baseline and erectile length for all."

Advertisement

The study comes weeks after the countries with the largest average penis size have been revealed