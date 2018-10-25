Here's what you need to know ahead of tomorrow's vote

A number of groups are reminding the public to vote tomorrow in the referendum on blasphemy and the Presidential election.

People are being reminded by the Referendum Commission to vote in the referendum on blasphemy as well as the Presidential election tomorrow.

“The important thing to do is to decide when you are going to vote tomorrow, and then to stick to your plan,” said Chairperson of the Referendum Commission, Justice Isobel Kennedy.

“Polling stations are open from 7am until 10pm. People should ensure their voices are heard.

“You need your ID, you need to know where your polling station is, and know how you’re going to vote.”

“The Referendum Commission does not campaign for a yes or a no vote, we provide factual information, which can be viewed on our website refcom.ie and we are strongly urging you to inform yourself and to use your vote.

“How you vote is entirely a matter for you to decide, but it is important that you take the opportunity to use your vote.”

What you need to know ahead of voting:

You don’t need to have your polling card with you when you go to vote. However, you should bring some valid form of personal identification such as a passport, a driving licence, a public services card, or an employee or student identity card with a photograph.

Polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm tomorrow.

Voters will be given two ballot papers: a green ballot paper for the referendum, and a white ballot paper for the presidential election.

You vote in the referendum by marking ‘X’ in the ‘Yes’ box or ‘X’ in the ‘No’ box, depending on how you want to vote.

Mark only one box, or your vote will not count. Do not mark any other part of the ballot paper.

Voting in the presidential election uses a different system, so read the instructions for voting on each ballot paper carefully.

Elsewhere, Labour Youth is hoping for a strong youth turnout.

“We are calling on young people to text their friends to remind them to make a plan to get out and vote telling others to do the same using the hashtag #TextYourMates,” said Labour Youth Chair, Chloe Manahan.

“It is critical that the younger generations have their voices heard in the ballot box.

“Young people have shown with the repeal referendum, marriage equality referendum and numerous other grassroots campaigns seen in the last few years, that we have a progressive vision for the future; casting our votes is a chance to move, yet again, to work towards this vision being realised.

“We are asking young people everywhere to make sure that they get out and vote tomorrow between 7am and 10pm and that they remind their friends and family to do the same.”

