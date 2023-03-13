Here's what's happening in your county this St. Patrick's Day

Waterford

Waterford city will celebrate St. Patrick's over three days of craic agus ceol.

On Friday the 17th of March the St. Patrick's Day Parade will commence at 1 pm travelling from the Quays to The Mall. The theme for this year's Parade is "The Best of Waterford", and the Grand Marshall will be international boxer Kelyn Cassidy. After the parade live music will take place at the Cultural Quarter, O'Connell Street from 4 pm-10 pm

On Saturday 18th the live music and entertainment will continue across three main locations in Waterford city. John Roberts Square will become a "City Fairground" from 11 am-8 pm, while Arudnel Square will see the likes of the Wobbly Circus, orienteering and a balance bike track. In the Apple Market, the WAMA Drumming Band will perform, and a special Harp Orchestra from Music Generation will perform at Cultural Quarter in O'Connell Street from 3 pm-4 pm. On Sunday the 19th the City Fairground will continue in John Roberts Square and the Campervan of Sound will bring live music to the Cultural Quarter. Live music will also be available at the Apple Market.

For the full st. Patrick's Day Parade and Festival details click here

Kilkenny

The Kilkenny St. Patrick's Day Festival takes place from Wednesday, March 15th-Sunday March 19th with a jam-packed programme of events.

On Wednesday, March 15th Watergate Theatre shows a special screening of the Oscar-nominated Irish language film An Cailin Ciuin. There will also be a Big Wheel and a Vintage Carousel available in the city centre. The American Marching Band, The Mountian West Conference All-Star will give a special performance in Kilkenny Castle Park at 4 pm.

On Thursday the Festival Market opens up on Mayors Walk, and the Big Wheel and Vintage Carousel remain available to enjoy. There will be a special family-friendly Fireshow from Alchemy Arts at 7 pm on John's Quay and a Pop-up Gaeltacht at the Pump House, Parliament Street at 8 pm. On Friday the 17th of March the St. Patrick's Day Parade will commence at 1.30 pm. Led by Grand Marshall, Chef Edward Hayden, the theme of this year's Parade is "Legends and Stories."

There will be many more street acts and live entertainment events on Saturday the 18th and Sunday the 19th of March across the city. For the full programme of events for the Kilkenny St. Patrick's Festival, click here

Wexford

In Wexford town, the St. Patrick's Day Parade commences at 10.30 am beginning on Trinity Street and finishing at Redmond Square.

From Friday 17th March -Sunday 19th there will be a carnival on Wexford Quay front.

In Gorey, the St. Patrick's Day Parade will begin at 3 pm and in Enniscorthy, the Parade will also begin at Shannon Castle at 3 pm. In New Ross, the theme of the parade is "New Ross Going Green". All floats will be meeting at Irishtown lining up from the lights back towards St. Stephen's Cemetery.

Click here for the full list of St. Patrick's Day Events in Co. Wexford

Carlow

In Carlow town, the St. Patrick's Day Festival joins forces with the Family Fun Festival for a weekend of live entertainment and music.

The festivities will begin at 1.30 pm with live music on the viewing stand at the Liberty Tree, in Dinn Rí car park. The parade will commence at 2 pm, moving from Perry's old car park, travelling along Kenndy's Avenue onto Barrack Street and Tullow Street, and finishing up in Castle Street. Grand Marshall Professor Veronica Campbell will lead the parade and a section of the route along Barack street will be set aside for those with sensory sensitivities.

After the Parade, there will be live music at the Roisin Dubh at 4 pm, as well as a variety of on-street entertainment such as street artists, face-painting and a bouncing castle. For full details on the St. APtrick's Day Festival in Carlow, click here

Tipperary

In Clonmel, the St. Patrick's Day Parade will begin at Irishtown at 3 pm

In Thurles, the parade commences on Abbey Road at 1.45 pm at Jysk store and leaves at 2.15 pm. There will be entertainment at Liberty Square from 1.30 pm

In Nenagh, St. Patrick's Day festivities will begin on Monday, March 13th and culminate in the outdoor concert and festival market taking place Friday the 17th. There will be multiple performance stages in Nenagh's historical district with live music, funfair and market stalls. The Festival host is RTE's Tom Bán

In Portumna, the St Patrick's Day Parade will begin at noon Friday, March 17th starting from the mart car park in Dominic Street.