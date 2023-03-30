Play Button
High pressure could bring blue skies and warmer temperatures next week

High pressure could bring blue skies and warmer temperatures next week
Robbie Byrne
Is finally it time to dig out the patio furniture and dust off the barbeque? Perhaps!

The South East could soon be basking in warm temperatures and prolonged periods of unbroken sunshine with a high pressure system forecast to build over Ireland.

The GFS weather model is forecasting a dominant high pressure system to move up over Ireland late next week, bringing settled weather and mild temperatures just in time for Easter.

Met Éireann's long-range outlook states that high pressure looks set to extend over Ireland next week with "early indications suggesting... drier and more generally settled conditions."

Temperatures could reach up to 16 to 17 degrees Celcius under sunny spring skies, however, ground frost is a possibility at night due to slack winds and clear skies.

Carlow Weather's Alan O'Reilly has also commented on the settled spell, stating that two weather models are forecasting two very different weather set-ups.

He said: "Weather models are showing high pressure building next week but they are not in agreement on the finer details. GFS wants to bring us some very nice settled weather, however, ECMWF is a messy setup with showers persisting. Less rain either way but let’s hope GFS is the winner!"

