High-strength MDMA causing medical emergencies at Electric Picnic

The HSE is warning of high-strength MDMA in circulation at Electric Picnic.

It issued a warning last night on screens at the festival and on the app, saying the drug is causing medical emergencies including fits.

The discovery was made via the anonymous drug surrender bins at tents run by the HSE at the festival.

Typically MDMA dosages can now range up to 240mg per tablet, with anything over 125 posting a higher risk of causing a medical emergency.

Ahead of the festival, the HSE warned goers that the potency of substances in festivals is on the rise.

Their bins allow festival-goers to submit drugs to be sampled for their purity and to see if there is any toxic elements.

The HSE can then send out a message, like the one that was sent out last night, to warn anyone of any potential dangerous doses.

Bad batches of drugs have previously been attributed to deaths at music festivals in the UK and Ireland.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website, beat102103.com.

