Holiday makers face severe parking issues at Dublin airport this weekend

Customers heading on holidays this weekend are facing parking issues if they haven't pre-booked ahead of flying.

The DAA has repeatedly said it has resolved security issues at Dublin Airport for this summer.

They are facing fresh issues as their car parks are full for the next few days.

All car parks are now full, however it could be resolved if a nearby privately owned car park opened up.

Advertisement

The DAA has asked passengers who do not have a booking to find other transport options such as taxis or public transport.

In a statement released on social media, Dublin Airport said: "Parking availability will be extremely limited in the upcoming days, with all car parks sold out and expected to be full.

"Kindly consider utilising alternative transportation options."

Advertisement

Parking availability will be extremely limited in the upcoming days, with all car parks sold out and expected to be full.



Kindly consider utilising alternative transportation options.



Details here: https://t.co/diECPL6fch pic.twitter.com/SUUiPzFRNf — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 24, 2023

Nearby Facility

The issue of limited parking availability is said to made more manageable if a nearby facility reopens to the public.

6,000 spaces at the nearby Quick Park facility have been closed since since the pandemic and their are fresh calls to bring them back into use.

Advertisement

The DAA has put in a bid to purchase it but is waiting approval from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

However according to the Irish Times, the group says this process shouldn't prevent the operation of the car park.

Alternative Options

Dublin Airport are suggesting that customers travelling to Dublin Airport this weekend chose an alternative option to driving and parking at the airport.

They include travelling by bus, taxi, chauffeur and car rental.

Their website suggests to customers if they have any queries or require assistance, to contact Dublin Airports parking service on: +353 1 944 0440 or email by on: [email protected]

If you would like to find out more about alternative options, visit dublinairport.com.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.