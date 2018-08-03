Holiday makers urged to think twice about hiring scooters and quads

03 August 2018

Tourists heading to places like Greece, Turkey and Thailand are being warned against hiring quad bikes and scooters.

Travel agents say there’s been a number of deaths and serious injuries recently.

36 quad bike accidents and seven moped accidents happened 2017, not including a great number which are thought to have gone unreported.

The British travel group ABTA have said:

“We recommend that travelers who have little experience with mopeds think about renting these vehicles and only riding quads if they are part of a properly supervised off-road tour.”

Share it:













Don't Miss