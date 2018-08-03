‘Holidaying at home’ has had a huge impact on businesses in the South-East.

This weekend domestic tourism will thrive as thousands of holiday goers will travel around Ireland for the bank holiday weekend.

The good weather has had a positive impact on Irish tourism this year, and is expected to result in an increase in revenue for tourism in 2018.

CEO of Wexford Commerce Enda Kavanagh told the Irish Independent:

“There’s a hive of activity and very good vibes across Wexford. People are going to be more inclined to relax and that is going to reflect in the marketplace.

In 2017 the tourism industry was worth 8.7 billion but Kavanagh says : “We don’t know to what extent we’ll benefit just yet.”

Kavanagh also mentioned the festivals and arts events in the area.

Events are in full flight this weekend in the South-East with Gorey’s Beat On The Street tonight at 7:30pm, Waterford “Spraoi” and “All Together Now” to name but a few events scheduled for this weekend.

