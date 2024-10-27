Hollywood actor and local man Colin Farrell competes in Dublin Marathon

Hollywood actor and local man Colin Farrell was turning heads as he lined up to compete in the 43rd Dublin marathon earlier.

The star is running the race in support of Debra Ireland, a charity for those with Epidermolysis Bullosa which is otherwise known as butterfly skin.

Colin's friend Emma Fogarty has lived with EB, since birth, and is Ireland’s longest-surviving patient with this rare disorder.

She will Join her Movie star friend in the last 4 kilometers of the race, one for each of her decades, as she prepares to turn 40.

Kenyan Moses Kemei was the first runner to cross the line in the Dublin Marathon, with a time of 2 hours, 8mins and 46 seconds.

Ethiopia's Asmirach Nega was the first woman.

The first Wheelchair participant - Scotland's Sean Frame - finished with a Time of 1hr 45mins.

Over 22,000 people are taking part this year, with runners, walkers, and joggers, continuing to cross the finish line, up to around 5 pm this evening.

