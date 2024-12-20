Holyhead closure impacting Rosslare: Truck drivers throwing bottles of urine into ditches

The Holyhead closure is having a major impact on Rosslare Town as a result of Storm Darragh.

That's according to one local councillor who says that chaos has descended in the Rosslare area and surrounding towns and villages with trucks are clogging up roads.

According to the Irish Independent, litter including bottles of urine are understood to be thrown into ditches in the locality.

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Holyhead port which suffered damage from Storm Darragh will not reopen until January 15th.

In the meantime, trucks in have been stranded in Rosslare town in County Wexford, which lacks the facilities to deal with these stranded hauliers.

Local Councillor Ger Carthy says this shows plans for new infrastructure need to be fast tracked and the community is in need of help to deal with the overcrowding at the Europort.

"Rosslare Harbour, Kilrane and Tagoat area are under siege and have been for the past number of weeks in relation to the amount of trucks that are parked on the side of the road, in the churchyard, on the cycleways, on the footpaths, up the link road and this is all a direct impact of the damage that was done to the port of Holyhead and trucks that have been travelling, trying to get across to England via Rosslare Europort.

"Now this isn't just an issue for the last number of weeks, the National Transport Authority, TII and Wexford County Council have been well warned in relation to the issues around Brexit and the 360% increase in truck capacity going through the port of Rosslare.

"As we speak today, Rosslare doesn't have a public toilet anywhere in the vicinity of the village or indeed in Kilrane", said local councillor Ger Carthy.

"The Transport Infrastructure Ireland have a responsibility, as do the Road Haulage Association, indeed the Port of Rosslare Management, Wexford County Council and Transport and Infrastructure Ireland have a part to play in relation to how we best deal with this.

"It's a basic human right to have a toilet and there isn't one available to the truckers in Rosslare.

"I know there's a tenth of an arrangement in the customs post for to park ten trucks but there's a reluctance by the drivers to go in there naturally enough due to the fact that they may believe that the trucks may be searched or held up in relation to boarding any of the boats that are leaving the port of Rosslare.

"As early as today I believe that Fishguard allowed one of Irish ferry ships in for the first time.

"So this is a massive issue for the community of Rosslare Harbour, Kilrane, and Tagoat, and it's a safety issue.

"But action needs to be taken now. There's a relief fraud to be built out of the port, somewhere around 25 million due to go to construction by the end of 2025. That needs to be fast-tracked now and our motorway from all gates into the port of Rosslare also needs to be fast-tracked.

"Because had that been constructed now, the hard shoulder could have been used to cater for the truck drivers that have found ourselves in a position where they have to wait three and four days to board a ship in Rosslare.

"That's disappointing, but they were warned, they were warned two and a half years ago by me and many others that this is an ongoing issue, not just in relation to the port of Holyhead, but also the fact that if boats are delayed around bad weather, the people, the community of Rosslare however, have to suffer."

