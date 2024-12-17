Holyhead Port to remain closed until January 15th

Holyhead Port is to remain closed until January 15th.

The Welsh port has been closed since the arrival of Storm Darragh two weeks ago, after experiencing severe damage.

Stena Line has confirmed that all their ferry services between Dublin and Holyhead are cancelled until then.

In a statement, the ferry company said it's in the process of contacting all affected passengers.

Any passenger already booked to travel from Dublin to Holyhead from December 20th can transfer their booking free of charge to alternative routes.

Routes including Dublin to Liverpool or Fishguard, and Rosslare to Fishguard are being made available.

