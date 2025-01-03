Play Button
Homeless figures in Ireland exceeds 15,000 for the first time

Homeless, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
The number of people registered as homeless in Ireland has surpassed 15,000 for the first time.

15 thousand 199 people accessed emergency accommodation in November, according to the latest report from the Department of Housing.

That's on increase of 223 on the figures for October.

4,658 children were in emergency accommodation in November, which is also an increase on the previous month's numbers.

Roughan MacNamara, Head of Communications at Focus Ireland, is calling on the new government to act urgently.

"Prioritize social housing coming on stream for families and children who are long term homeless. We haven't been seeing enough of that.

"Some children were spending their second or even their third year homeless and that is not acceptable in a rich country like Ireland.

"We really need far more urgent action by the government to tackle this issue."

In the South East, adults accessing emergency accommodation during the week 18-24 November 2024 reached 325 which accounts for 3% of the overall figure. This included 59 families and 94 children.

Carlow - 46
Kilkenny - 39
Tipperary - 73
Waterford - 109
Wexford - 58
Sub-Total - 325

To view the full report visit gov.ie.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

