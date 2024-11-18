Homes ransacked during separate burglaries in Kilkenny

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information following two separate incidents over the weekend.

Two houses were broken into through a velux window and ransacked in the Kilkenny area.

Both homes were broken into between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening; one in Drakeslands and the other in Dermidus, Castlehinch.

1. A burglary at Drakelands, Kilkenny on Saturday the 16th of November sometime before 8pm. House was broken into through a Velux window being forced. House was ransacked, with nothing of value stolen.

2. A burglary occurred at Derdimus, Castlehinch, Kilkenny between 14:00 on Saturday and 20:00 on Sunday 17th. Entry gained again, through a Velux window and house was ransacked. Nothing of value taken.

Gardaí are appealing to members of the public who may have been in the area at the time of these incidents and who may have seen suspicious activity to come forward.

They also appealing for anyone who was travelling in these locations who has dashcam footage to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.

An Garda Síochána are reminding people to lock up and light up at this time of year.

They say that the darker evenings gives potential thieves and burglars a greater opportunities to gain entry to houses and Gardaí advise that every precaution should be taken to dissuade thieves from entering your house.

