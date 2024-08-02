Play Button
Horse found helpless in Wexford river rescued by local charity

Horse found helpless in Wexford river rescued by local charity
Photo: South East Animal Rescue
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
A horse that was found stranded in a Wexford river has been rescued by a local charity.

South East Animal Rescue responded to a call about a horse seen helpless at the edge of the River Slaney in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford on Thursday evening August 1st.

The horse, with white coat and mane, could be seen across the river where local passers by noticed the large animal struggling in the deep water.

Accompanied by another horse and young foal by the rivers edge, the water level was up to the horses lower neck and shoulders among the reeds.

It is not known how long the horse had been in the river.

The local charity made an appeal online to the owners of the horse, or those responsible for the animals, to come to their aid urgently.

"Who owns horses and foal across from Roadstone, outside Enniscorthy. One stuck in the river. Got her half out. Please come help now."

Photo: South East Animal Rescue aiding the large animal struggling to get out of the deep waters

With tremendous efforts to aid the frightened and fatigued horse, their rescue efforts were successful before the sun started to set.

A member of South East Animal Rescue shared the news online saying; "I had to get into the river as she thrashed and got away. Guys came with ropes and success."

Photo: South East Animal Rescue. The stranded horse reunited with her young foal.

It is unclear if contact had been made with the owners of the animals.

The local charity was praised by locals and followers online for their heroic work and thanked them for their assistance.

"Well done guys. You saved her life. Thank you, thank you, thank you", one person wrote online.

Another said: "You all did great. Her poor foal must of been distraught" and the local charity replied saying; "Yes, and hungry."

To get in touch with South East Animal Rescue visit southeastanimalrescue.com or call their charity shop in Enniscorthy Town on 089 406 9956.

