Irish Water has confirmed that the national hose-pipe ban will remain in place until the end of August while overnight restrictions in Dublin will continue for another two weeks.

Data shows rivers, lakes and groundwater tables in the East and South of the country are at record lows.

Irish Water says the situation will remain critical well into August, and assured customers it is continuing to monitor the situation very closely.

It comes as Met Eireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal and Waterford, which comes into effect at 9PM.

