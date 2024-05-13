Hospital overcrowding: 470 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Some 470 patients were waiting for beds in Irish hospitals on Monday morning, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The union's daily update on hospital overcrowding said 334 patients were waiting in emergency departments, while 136 were in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

The most overcrowded hospital on Monday, according to the INMO, was University Hospital Limerick (UHL), where 85 patients were waiting for a bed. Galway University Hospital (GUH) followed with 42 patients waiting on trolleys.

Advertisement

According to the Health Service Executive's own figures, 316 people were waiting on trolleys across HSE-run hospitals on Monday.

There were 53 patients waiting in UHL and 27 in GUH. Beaumont Hospital in Dublin had 24 patients waiting for a free bed, according to the HSE's daily urgent and emergency care report.

The HSE figures include patients waiting on a hospital trolley or extra bed placed in an inappropriate space in a hospital ward.

The INMO also counts patients placed on corridors or chairs, elsewhere in hospitals, waiting for admission to a bed.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.