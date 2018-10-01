Bomb squad deals with viable device left outside house in Dublin

01 October 2018

Residents from Whitehall in Dublin were evacuated from their homes last night, after a suspicious device was found under a car.

Gardaí and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to the scene on Yellow Road shortly after 10pm and a controlled explosion was carried out.

The road was closed for a time but people were allowed to return at around 1am this morning and the road has since reopened.

Dublin City Councillor Paul McAuliffe said Gardaí will continue their investigation today.

Mr McAuliffe said: “We understand it was left outside a person’s home and that it was a viable device because a controlled explosion took place.

“The Gardaí are going to consult with residents today and tomorrow to reassure them and to inform them of what happened.”

Residents in Yellow Road Whitehall have been asked to leave their homes and the road has been blocked off due to a bomb threat. Gardai and Defence Forces are at the scene. pic.twitter.com/wojSKASWrH — Cllr Paul McAuliffe (@PaulMcauliffe) September 30, 2018

