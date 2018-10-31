Homeless families are spending an average of less than six months in hubs, according to housing charity Respond.

The charity said it has accommodated 99 homeless families in hubs in Dublin and Cork in the past year.

They were rolled out in an attempt to end the widespread use of hotels and B&Bs as emergency accommodation.

CEO of Respond, Declan Dunne, said the hubs are a short-term comfort for people without a home.

He said: “You just can’t underestimate what it feels like to find yourself lost, without a place to sleep, concerned about yourself, concerned about your children.

“People come in that way and we try and set up our family hubs to give some sense of warmth and some sense of comfort to people in that situation.”

