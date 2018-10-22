How to keep your children and pets safe this Halloween

22 October 2018

Dublin Fire Brigade’s Halloween Safety Campaign ‘Be Safe – Stay Safe’ was launched today by Lord Mayor Nial Ring.

This campaign, which is run in conjunction with Dublin Bus, An Garda Siochána and the DSPCA, informs children and young people about the dangers of illegal bonfires and fireworks.

It is part of Dublin City Council’s Halloween Response Programme which includes a city-wide programme of family-friendly community events and a preventative programme of removing stockpiled bonfire materials.

Thanks to the children from Holy Family SNS Rivervalley for joining us at the #Halloween safety launch. We were joined by @LordMayorDublin, @dublinbusnews and the @DublinSPCA to highlight the dangers of the Halloween season. pic.twitter.com/IttaPOpOLE — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 22, 2018

“I encourage young people and their families to stay away from illegal bonfires and fireworks and to make sure the only toil and trouble you get into this year is deciding which of our free family friendly events you want to attend,” the Lord Mayor said.

“There is something for everyone so let’s be safe and stay safe and leave the horror to the movies.”

If you’re worried about your dog feeling scared and confused by Halloween celebrations next week, Dogs Trust has shared some advice to keep your four-legged friends calm and safe.

Halloween is a notoriously unsettling time for pets who may be spooked by loud noises, bright lights and ghoulish characters calling to the door.

Dogs are at greater risk of injury or straying when they are feeling scared and confused by Halloween celebrations.

The charity reminds dog owners to never force a dog to wear a dog costume, instead recommending loosely tied festive doggie bandanas.

Keep the treats and sweets away from your furry friends. Chocolate, raisins and the sweetener xylitol are poisonous to dogs. If you suspect your dog has eaten anything he shouldn’t, please call your local veterinary practice immediately and always store their out of hours emergency number on your phone.

Do not force your dog to receive any unwanted attention even from family members, as they may not recognise people in costumes.

Please think twice about taking your dog on a trick or treat outing. The extra excitement around the event and meeting strangers may cause him distress.

Top tips to keep your dog safe this Halloween

If your dog is feeling scared or nervous, there are some things you can do to help make sure they don’t get too upset or hurt themselves in a panic.

Walk your dog before it gets dark to avoid fireworks and flashing lights.

Provide a safe hiding place for your dog indoors and close the curtains as many dogs are afraid of the flashing lights from fireworks, not just the noise they make.

Play soothing music on your TV or radio to drown out scary noises.

Do not leave your dog alone outdoors during the Halloween period, scared dogs can make desperate attempts to escape and there is the danger of him being injured.

Be extra careful when opening the door as your dog may escape; if possible, try to ensure there is another closed door between your dog and your front door.

Make sure that your dog is wearing a collar and an ID tag and that his microchip details are up to date via www.fido.ie in case he escapes.

As well as keeping your dog safe, it is important to ensure that you can make the night as enjoyable as possible by keeping him distracted with treats and games. Give your dog a Kong or K9 Connectables jam packed with tasty goodies, which will help keep him busy and calm. Plus, chewing helps release endorphins for your dog, which in turn leaves him feeling much happier.

Although Dogs Trust recommends not taking your dog trick or treating, that does not mean your dog needs to be left out of the fun. Dogs Trust residents Guy, Oscar, Belinda, Charlie and Pluto will happily take part in the festive fun and games.

