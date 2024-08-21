HSE confirm case of measles aboard a bus travelling to the South East

The Department of Public Health have confirmed a case of measles aboard a bus travelling to the South East.

In a statement issued this evening (Wednesday August 21st), the Department of Health HSE Dublin and South East says it has been notified of a confirmed case of measles from a person on a bus travelling from Dublin Airport to Clonmel in Tipperary.

The person was travelling aboard a JJ Kavanagh vehicle, bus number 717, that departed Dublin Aiport at 4pm on Saturday the 17th of August 2024.

The HSE are advising any passenger on this bus journey who is a pregnant woman, immunocompromised, or under the age of 12-months-old, to immediately contact your GP or hospital clinician for advice.

This is because immediate treatment may be beneficial.

For all passengers on this bus journey: Be aware of signs and symptoms of measles for the next 2-3 weeks.

Signs and symptoms of measles include:

• Cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing and a cough.

• Sore red eyes.

• A temperature of 38 degrees Celsius or above.

• Rash, which usually appears on head and neck first and spreads to rest of body.

The HSE has advised the public that if you have these symptoms, stay at home in a separate room, and seek healthcare advice. Phone ahead prior to attending any healthcare setting to let them know that you have these symptoms, and were exposed to measles, so they can make necessary arrangements. Anyone with further travel arrangements should not travel if they are experiencing the above symptoms but should seek medical advice.

Those who have previously had two MMR vaccinations or measles in the past are well protected against measles infection.

The best way to protect yourself and those around you against measles is with two MMR vaccinations. This can be arranged with your GP.

Further information about measles is available at: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/measles.