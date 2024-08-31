According to the Irish Independent the HSE dumped €86.5 million worth of out-of date Covid-19 jabs since last year.

The HSE dumped €64.5 million worth of Covid vaccines and a further €22 million of the jabs up to June this year, amid concerns over how it is managing tax payers money.

The take up of vaccines has dropped dramatically but the HSE said it is required to ensure it has adequate supplies to offer all eligible citizens the opportunity to be vaccinated.

However the HSE is seeing tens of millions in public money being lost due to vaccines going out of date, or new versions emerging making jabs protecting against older variants unsuitable.

At the end of last year, the HSE also reported a provision for obsolete antigen tests of €12.5m after an assessment of their likely usage before their expiry date.

A spokesperson with the Independent said that:

"it will be offered to people this autumn and winter who are 60 and older, those aged 6 months to 59 years who have a sub-optimal response to vaccination due to immuocompromise and to the same age group with medical conditions associated with a higher risk of Covid related hospitalisation, severe disease or death."

The vaccine will also be offered to those aged 18-59 living in long care facilities as well as health workers.

