New figures released from the HSE has revealed there are 350 vital consultant posts vacant in Ireland.

Hospitals in Waterford, Cork and Kerry are the worst affected, with 67 roles currently unfilled.

The IMO is urgently calling for a meeting with Government ministers to discuss a resolution to the issue.

Peadar Gilligan, President of the Irish Medical Organisation, says there is a number of reasons for the vacant positions.

Mr Gilligan said: “We’ve had resignations from posts across the country, and we’ve had great difficulty in recruiting consultants through Irish hospital posts over the last number of years.

“In fact, since 2012 when a 30% pay cut was imposed on all newly appointed consultants, the impact of this has been that people are being asked to do the same jobs as existing consultants, take the same level of responsibility, and are being paid 30% less.”

