Huge pay-day for four Lottery players from Waterford, Kildare, Limerick and Louth

31 October 2018

There were no tricks, only treats for four separate winners at National Lottery headquarters in Dublin today as players from Kildare, Limerick, Louth and Waterford picked up a massive €471,385 in prize money between them from the EuroMillions game.

There was joyous scenes for the biggest winners of the day, a delighted family from Co. Limerick who scooped a €156,385 EuroMillions M5 + Lucky Star prize from the draw on Friday 5th October.

Despite missing out on the €17 million jackpot by just one Lucky Star (numbered from 1-12), the celebrating family dismissed regrets of not becoming multi-millionaires, describing the win as the perfect amount of money to set them up for life.

The winning mother said: “It’s mad! People keep commiserating with us having missed out on the €17 million jackpot but this is the perfect amount to make our family comfortable for the foreseeable future,” she said.

“€156,000 will allow us to pay off all of our bills and we’ll book a nice family holiday before Christmas to celebrate properly,” she added.

The lucky Limerick family bought their Quick Pick ticket at the Maxol Mace service station in Dooradoyle, Co. Limerick on the day of the draw.

Meanwhile, three winners of last Friday’s (26th October) EuroMillions draw ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ which saw ten lucky players in Ireland sharing an astonishing €1 million on top of the usual EuroMillions raffle prize of €5,000 also were in the National Lottery Winners Room.

The first of the EuroMillions raffle winners through the door to collect their €105,000 prize was a delighted young couple from Co. Louth who excitedly explained that their dreams to buy their first home as a married couple would be realised much sooner than expected.

The lucky couple stated: “This really is a dream come through for us. We have been saving so hard for the last number of years to finally get a place of our own. It has been difficult to save because there is always something which requires us to dip in and out of our savings. We cannot wait to visit our bank manager with our cheque and we’re hoping that we can start the house hunt very soon,” they said.

The ecstatic couple bought their winning ticket at Windmill Stores in Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Also today, there was complete and utter shock for a Co. Waterford mother who also claimed her €105,000 EuroMillions raffle prize after she initially believed that she had only won €105.

The lucky mum who purchased her ticket at the Coolagh Centra Station in Dungarvan in Co. Waterford checked her ticket the morning after the draw and was delighted with her €105 prize until she was told that it was €105,000!

“When I checked my ticket initially, I actually thought it was €105 and I was so happy with that. When I went to claim the prize in the store, I was told that it was €105,000. It really is a dream come true! This money is for my children so we’ll put it aside for a couple of weeks before we make a plan for it,” she said.

Finally, another lucky EuroMillions player from Sallins in Co. Kildare also claimed another €105,000 raffle prize after he won with a lucky ticket which he bought online at www.lottery.ie

The Kildare family man received an email from the National Lottery on Friday night to inform him of his win and he described the wild celebrations with his family as they celebrated the win:

“I received an email late on Friday evening from the National Lottery telling me that there was some good news about my ticket – I didn’t realise how great that news would be! I had to get my wife out of bed and we all stayed up celebrating until very late, it was just incredible. We’re going to pay-off all of our bills and credit cards before we make any concrete decisions on what to do with the money – it’s a brilliant decision to have to make,” he said.

The National Lottery has again reminded all EuroMillions ticket holders to check their EuroMillions tickets following Friday night’s special ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw as there are still currently seven winners of the €105,000 prize who have yet to claim their prize.

The outstanding seven ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ tickets which are worth €105,000 were purchased in:

Mace, Main Street, Smithborough, Monaghan

Tesco, Donore Road, Drogheda, Co Louth

MAF Service Station, St. Brendans Road, Portumna, Co Galway

Corrib Oil Service Station, Camphill, Loughrea, Co Galway

SuperValu, Main Street, Cashel, Co Tipperary

S & T Bennett Ltd, Killester Avenue, Killester, Dublin

Share it:













Don't Miss