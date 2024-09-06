Hundreds of 'Super Cars' to park-up in Kilkenny and Wexford

Cannonball is coming back to Kilkenny and Wexford today with 200 cars are set to arrive at 1pm for a lunchtime Pitstop at Lyrath Estate, and 6pm on the Quay in Wexford for an overnight pitstop.

The action-packed supercar spectacle takes place from September 6th-8th taking in Johnstown Estate in Enfield, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, Leitrim and finishes in Trim Co Meath.

Cannonball, fuelled by milesPLUS from Circle K, is the largest organised road trip in Europe featuring the finest cars on the planet from the awe-inspiring power of Ferrari, Lamborghini and McLaren to the grace and elegance of Porsche, Aston Martin, and Maserati.

The brand-new Lamborghini Revoulto will be unveiled in Ireland for the very first time and over 200,000 spectators are expected with free family festivals organised from coast to coast.

Advertisement

Cannonball has already raised €1,638,432 for Irish Children’s Charities and brings a unique and inimitable electric atmosphere to host towns all over the country making it a widely anticipated free family event for spectators.

This year the official charity of Cannonball is the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation - an Irish children’s charity that funds and delivers in-home nursing care, respite support for children from birth to six years of age with severe learning disability associated with complex medical need.

Typically, these children may be tube fed, oxygen dependent, may not sleep, take seizures, need a lot of medication and require around-the-clock care. Understandably, their parents can be exhausted and need a break, which is where Jack and Jill comesin.

Cannonball offers spectators a unique opportunity to witness the world's most prestigious and sought-after supercars up close and enjoy the unique festival atmosphere that Cannonball is renowned for.

Advertisement

The Brazilian Dancers, giant screens, music and fanfare brings all the glamour of carnival and live DJs, bands and festivals in host towns around the country get the party started.

The Cannonballers and celebrities in colourful costumes add to the melee. From Spiderman to Star Wars, Cat Woman to Wonder Woman, cheerleaders to Charlie’s Angels, Batman, the Joker and more; it is a totally unique free family day out. This year, organisers are also calling on spectators to dress up in fancy dress with prizes for best dressed.

Cannonball was founded by Kildare businessman Alan Bannon and the benefit to the host towns for this event is estimated at €2,567,000 per year.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.