Husband and wife charged in connection with multi-million euro money laundering investigation

A husband and wife have been remanded in custody after appearing in court in Dublin in connection with a multi-million euro money laundering investigation.

35-year-old Jixu Wang, and 34-year-old, Ye Wang, who are from China, were charged with possessing crime proceeds in a digital bank account between September 2023 and February this year.

Following a "complex" investigation by Gardaí, with cooperation from Europol, and police in Germany, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK, officers arrested the couple on Tuesday.

They searched their apartment on Avoca Road, Blackrock, Dublin.

The pair previously ran a cryptocurrency trading business and moved from the Philippines to Ireland last year as part of an "immigration investment programme" after donating 400 thousand euro to charity.

The detectives outlined how they were both unemployed but there was just over €7m in their accounts.

Gardai including the Criminal Assets Bureau identified €14.7m in cryptocurrency wallets, of which €4.4m has been seized or frozen by the investigation team.

Gardaí seized €20,000 in gold coins and five envelopes with "seed words" to access a cryptocurrency wallet.

Documents, phones, and laptops have also been recovered.

It was alleged Mrs Wang helped create fake documents to set up "money mule" accounts, but she denied knowing it was part of a crime.

The detectives feared the couple, who have a young child, would leave the country if released on bail.

Mr Wang's solicitor said he would surrender his passport and undertake to refrain from online or cryptocurrency activity while Ms Wang's solicitor said his client was the principal carer for their child and she too would obey conditions.

The couple has yet to indicate a plea and did not give evidence at the bail hearing.

They were remanded into custody to appear again on Wednesday.

Reporting by Alex Rowley

